11% of Summit County ballots are in with a week to go

Two weeks after ballots were mailed to the 22,000 active, registered voters in Summit County, 2,500 ballots have been returned and accepted, according to Summit County Clerk and Recorder Kathleen Neel.

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, Neel reported that while 2,500 ballots had been accepted so far, more had been turned in and were being processed with a week to go before Election Day.

Early in-person voting started Monday, Oct. 25, but turnout has been lackluster. Neel said only seven people had voted at the early voting polling center. Noting that mail-in ballots are more popular, Neel encouraged voters to get their ballots in on time.

“They have to be in … by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks do not count,” Neel said.

A polling center is set up for early, in-person voting at the Summit County Library south branch, 103 S. Harris St., Breckenridge. Summit County residents can vote at this location from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 29, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 30, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1.

On Election Day, Nov. 2, Summit County residents can cast their votes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Summit County Library south branch in Breckenridge; the Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway; or the Summit County Community and Senior Center, 0083 Nancy’s Place, Frisco.

Signed ballots can be dropped off at polling centers or at drop boxes at the following locations: