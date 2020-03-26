11th coronavirus case confirmed in Summit County

A COVID-19 testing kit pictured at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco on March 6.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

DILLON — There are now 11 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Summit County. The new positive case was confirmed Thursday after two days with no additional cases reported.

The county’s announcement also said there are “bottlenecks” of pending tests at state and private laboratories, and health officials reminded residents that testing is being prioritized for first responders, health care providers and severely ill patients. Health officials also have repeatedly stressed that the number of confirmed cases are not indicative of the spread of the virus in Summit County. The limited amount of testing being conducted means that the case count of 11 is an underrepresentation of the spread of the virus in the community.

County officials also have said that they are no longer releasing information about the individuals who test positive for the virus because providing that information would be too much of a burden on health officials who are focused on managing the crisis. Health officials have said that they believe releasing information on the whereabouts of individuals prior to testing positive would cause unnecessary panic and could deter patients from reporting their illness.

To mitigate the spread of the virus, the county has been under a public health order to go out only for necessities since the night of March 16. Although Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide stay-at-home order that went into effect Thursday morning, Summit County has effectively been under a stay-at-home order for over a week.

