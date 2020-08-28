12 new cases of coronavirus reported over workweek
Summit County reported 12 additional cases of the novel coronavirus over the workweek, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.
The total number of cases among county residents is now at 361. A total of 3,165 tests have been administered, up 25 from Monday.
Centura continues to provide testing at its daily clinic in the Vista Professional Building in Frisco and through the county’s mobile testing program.
The daily clinic is open by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and Sundays. The mobile clinic is open for walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:
- Tuesdays at the Breckenridge Recreation Center
- Wednesdays at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center
- Fridays at the Clubhouse at Dillon Valley West
To receive a testing order and schedule an appointment at either location, call 970-668-5584.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User