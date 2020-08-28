12 new cases of coronavirus reported over workweek

Summit County reported 12 additional cases of the novel coronavirus over the workweek, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

The total number of cases among county residents is now at 361. A total of 3,165 tests have been administered, up 25 from Monday.

Centura continues to provide testing at its daily clinic in the Vista Professional Building in Frisco and through the county’s mobile testing program.

The daily clinic is open by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and Sundays. The mobile clinic is open for walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Tuesdays at the Breckenridge Recreation Center

Wednesdays at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center

Fridays at the Clubhouse at Dillon Valley West

To receive a testing order and schedule an appointment at either location, call 970-668-5584.