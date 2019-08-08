13th annual Main Street to the Rockies Art Festival comes to Frisco this weekend

FRISCO — Frisco residents and travelers will discover a stellar art showcase during the 13th annual Main Street to the Rockies Art Festival this weekend. More than 125 local and national artists are set to display their works, such as fine jewelry, handcrafted apparel, photography, paintings and more. The free festival happens throughout multiple blocks on Frisco’s Main Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, and Sunday, Aug. 11.

Presented by Howard Alan Events, the juried art show represents original, handcrafted artwork selected by an independent panel of expert judges from hundreds of applicants.

“Once again, we are thrilled to bring our shows to Colorado,” HAE founder Howard Alan said in a news release. “Every winter season now, whether it is on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, downtown Sarasota or Boca Raton, people come up and ask us if we’re coming back to Frisco, Beaver Creek or downtown Aspen. Our Colorado tour is based on popular demand.”

Visit ArtFestival.com for more information.