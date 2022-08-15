13th annual Tee it Up Golf Scramble planned for Aug. 22 in Keystone

The 13th annual Tee it Up Golf Scramble is planned for Aug. 22 in Keystone. The event is sold out, but a waitlist is available

Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center/Courtesy photo

The Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center’s 13th annual Tee It Up Golf Scramble is set for Monday, Aug. 22, at the Keystone Ranch Golf Course. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit’s adaptive outdoor programs for those with disabilities and special needs.

The event begins with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Participants receive 18 holes with a cart, access to a virtual auction , contests, food, swag and more.

In addition to prizes being awarded to the top three finishers, golfers will vie to win the longest drive, longest putt, closest to the pin, Beat the Pro and a brand new putting contest this year. Golfers are encouraged to stay for an after party the awards presentation.

The event is sold out, but a waitlist is available. Visit BOEC.org/tee-it-up-golf-scramble for more information.