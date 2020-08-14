14 new cases of coronavirus reported over the workweek

Taylor Griffith, a paramedic for Stadium Medical, tests a patient for coronavirus at a mobile testing site in Dillon Valley on April 29.

Photo by Jason Connolly / Summit Daily archives

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct that the total tests figure reflects individual tests, not people tested.

Summit County reported 14 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the workweek, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

The total number of cases in the county is now at 342. A total of 3,052 tests have been administered for the virus, up 30 from what the county reported Monday, Aug. 10.

The total number of deaths due to the virus remains at two, and the total number of hospitalizations is now at 28, which is one fewer than the county reported Monday. The number of hospitalizations drops when officials determine that the person who was hospitalized is not a resident of Summit County.

Centura Health continues to provide testing at its daily clinic in Frisco and through the county’s mobile testing program. The daily testing clinic, located in the Vista Professional Building on School Road, is open by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and Sundays.

The mobile clinic offers walk-in testing 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Tuesdays at the Breckenridge Recreation Center

Wednesdays at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center

Fridays at the Clubhouse at Dillon Valley West

To receive a testing order and schedule an appointment at either clinic, call 970-668-5584.