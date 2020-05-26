15 cases of coronavirus reported over holiday weekend
Summit County reported 15 new cases and three additional hospitalizations of the novel coronavirus over Memorial Day weekend, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.
The county did not report new cases Monday because of the Memorial Day holiday. The 15 new cases are a culmination of three days of data. Thirty-six tests returned negative over the same time period.
A total of 221 cases have been reported since the first confirmed case March 5. The total number includes positive test results and presumed positive cases based on symptoms and contact tracing. The total number of hospitalizations since March 5 is now at 48.
Since Friday, 34 people have been tested for the virus, bringing the total number of tests to 1,256. Of those tests, 1,001 have returned negative, 183 have returned positive and 24 are pending.
People who are experiencing symptoms have two options for testing. Centura Health’s Centers for Occupational Medicine has a daily testing clinic. To receive a testing order and schedule an appointment, call 970-668-5584. Vail Health also provides testing to Summit County patients through a mobile testing clinic. To schedule an appointment, email summitcovidscreening@vailhealth.org.
