16 teams from around the world begin carving in Breckenridge for International Snow Sculpture Championships

Jan. 22-26: Sculpting Week

Sculpting begins at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 22 with a gun shot start and sculpting ends on Friday, Jan. 26 at 9 a.m. The awards ceremony will be on Friday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25 is one of the best times to visit. Artists are preparing to stay up all night to do detail work and the atmosphere is celebratory.

Jan. 27: iFurnish Children’s Snow Sculpting

Imagination comes to life through the magic of snow, and little hands. The Main Street Station Junior Snow Sculpture event is open to children, ages 9 and up on Saturday, Jan. 27 to help kick off the International Snow Sculpture Championships presented by Breckenridge Brewery and Your Hometown Toyota Stores viewing. This year’s theme will focus on animals. Young participants will use the same type of snow that the big competitors use, and will learn the basics of snow sculpting in an enjoyable environment. Instruction will be led by one of Breckenridge’s own artists and sculpting extraordinaire, Mauricio Meneses. Participation is free and open to all kids.

Free. Space is limited and registration is recommended. Register HERE or at https://rockymtnevents.com/winter-events/kids-snow-sculptures/.

Jan. 25-29: Viewing Weekend

Jan. 26 at 6 p.m.: Awards Ceremony followed by a professional acrobatic Cirque Show

Jan. 27 7 p.m.: Laser Show (Please note that visitors are welcome to the event anytime from Jan. 22 to Jan. 29). During viewing weekend, the artists are done sculpting but the sculptures are here for your viewing pleasure. Weather permitting the snow sculptures will stay up until the night of Monday, Jan. 29.