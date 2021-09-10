169 Colorado laws went into effect this week, including the addition of a state parks pass with your vehicle registration
Colorado lawmakers passed more than 500 laws in the 2021 legislative session
The Denver Post
DENVER — More than 160 new Colorado laws took effect Tuesday, Sept. 7, including one that automatically adds a discounted state parks pass to most new or renewed vehicle registrations.
An annual state parks pass normally costs $80, but starting in 2023, SB21-249 tacks on a vehicle-registration fee — a still-undetermined amount but no more than $40 — for the “Keep Colorado Wild Pass.”
Residents registering passenger motor vehicles, lightweight trucks, motorcycles and recreational vehicles can opt out of the fee if they choose, and Coloradans who can’t afford the fee will have the option for a reduced rate.
Through another new law, HB21-1116, Purple Heart recipients with special license plates can get access to state parks for free.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have said they hope to get the cost of the annual pass to $20 a year per vehicle, but it will depend on the number of people who purchase the pass during the registration process. The money will go toward state parks and public lands for things like maintenance and safety work, and search and rescue programs.
Read more at DenverPost.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.