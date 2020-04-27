17 people test positive for coronavirus over the weekend

Jake Mogerman, an emergency medical technician at Vail Health's cardiovascular clinic, puts on personal protective equipment before testing a patient for coronavirus at the drive-up location outside of Howard Head Sports Medicine in Silverthorne on April 21.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Seventeen positive tests for the novel coronavirus have been recorded on Summit County’s coronavirus webpage.

The county now has 130 positive cases and two more people have been hospitalized with the virus. The county is now reporting 40 hospitalizations since March 5.

Testing also significantly increased last week: 520 people have been tested for the virus with 41 of those tests pending. New testing efforts by Centura Health and Vail Health allow anyone who is experiencing symptoms of the virus — fever, muscle aches, cough, shortness of breath, headache and sore throat — to be tested.

Centura’s Center for Occupational Medicine clinic on School Road in Frisco is offering testing daily. People who are experiencing symptoms can receive a testing order by calling 970-668-5584. With the testing order, same-day, walk-in testing is available.

Vail Health’s testing clinic at Howard Head Sports Medicine in Frisco is open on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays to anyone experiencing symptoms. People can book an appointment by emailing summitcovidscreening@vailhealth.org.

On Sunday, the county announced the death of an 89-year-old man, who tested positive for the virus before his death. The man is the second person in the county to die with the disease.