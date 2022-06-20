 1883 Dillon Schoolhouse to receive landmark designation | SummitDaily.com
1883 Dillon Schoolhouse to receive landmark designation

Jefferson Geiger
  

Christy Nelson, local historian and "school-marm" rings the bell at Dillon's historic 1883 one-room school house on Thursday, Aug. 22.
Liz Copan/ecopan@summitdaily.com

The Country School Association of Americas is currently holding its annual conference in Golden, and participants will soon visit Summit County. The Summit Historical Society and 1883 Dillon Schoolhouse will receive honors from the group Wednesday, June 22.

The school will be awarded a plaque and the Country School Association of Americas’ Landmark Schoolhouse designation. Sally Queen, president of the historical society, will be honored with the Country School Association of Americas’ Service Award for 2022 for her efforts in engaging the community about the schoolhouse.

A ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the 1883 Dillon Schoolhouse, 403 LaBonte St., Dillon.

