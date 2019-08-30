1Mile Run for Diabetes to promote physical activity, diabetes awareness

FRISCO — The fourth annual 1Mile Run for Diabetes will take place Sunday, Sept. 15, starting at the Frisco Bay Marina. The race, organized by nonprofit OutRun Diabetes and its founder Doug Masiuk, is a 1 mile run along Summit Boulevard meant to encourage physical activity and promote better living with diabetes.

“Our mission is to support people with diabetes and to create an outlet to start exercise somewhere, to move and outrun diabetes,” said Masiuk, a Type 1 diabetic and accomplished distance runner.

Thanks to sponsors including St. Anthony Summit Medical Center, the Ebert Family Clinic and BGV Gives, the event has no registration fee, and it is free to attend and participate. Donations for the event and OutRun Diabetes will be accepted but are not required.

Event registration is at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 15, and the run will start at 9 a.m.

For more information, visit OutRunDiabetes.org.