1st Colorado Parks and Wildlife educational webinar on wolf reintroduction set for April 28

Community members are invited to attend Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s first educational webinar on wolf reintroduction from 6-8 p.m. April 28.

The first session in the series will feature experts from other states who have experience with wolf management and will share share real-world experiences, according to Parks and Wildlife officials.

The session will include guest speakers Diane Boyd, a retired Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks employee who will describe state management of wolves; and Jon Horne, an Idaho Fish and Game employee who will present on wolf-prey interactions.

Register for the webinar by going to CPW.state.co.us and clicking on “Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s first educational session on wolf reintroduction efforts set for April 28” under the “News and Events” header. All sessions will be recorded and available to view later.

There will be two more educational webinars in the series — one in May and one in June — that will cover reintroduction and conflict management.

