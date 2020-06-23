2 cases of coronavirus reported over weekend

Medical supplies for coronavirus testing are pictured at the Summit Community Care Clinic in Frisco on March 30.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Summit County reported two additional cases of the novel coronavirus over the weekend along with 86 new negative test results, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

The total number of cases in the county since March 5 was at 270 as of Monday. Of the 1,933 tests that have been performed in the county, 222 have returned positive, 39 are pending and 1,614 are negative.

Two people have died due to the virus in Summit County. Since March 5, a total of 48 people have been hospitalized, a number that has remained stagnant for the past week.

Testing is available to anyone with symptoms, or those who do not have symptoms but were exposed to the virus. Centura offers testing through the county’s mobile testing program and at its Centers for Occupational Medicine practice. To receive a testing order and schedule an appointment, call 970-668-5584.