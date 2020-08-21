2 cases of coronavirus reported over workweek

Coronavirus testing is available in Summit County as pictured at a mobile testing clinic April 21 in Silverthorne.

Summit County reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus over the workweek, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

The total number of cases in the county is now at 346. So far, a total of 3,100 tests have been administered in the county, up 25 from Monday, Aug. 17. No new hospitalizations due to the virus have been added since Friday, Aug. 14.

Centura Health continues to provide community testing through its daily clinic at the Vista Professional Building on School Road in Frisco and through the county’s mobile testing program.

The daily clinic is available by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays. The mobile clinic offers walk-in testing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Tuesdays at the Breckenridge Recreation Center

Wednesdays at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center

Fridays at the Clubhouse at Dillon Valley West

To schedule an appointment at either clinic, call 970-668-5584.