2 cases of coronavirus reported over workweek | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

2 cases of coronavirus reported over workweek

News News |

Libby Stanford
  

Coronavirus testing is available in Summit County as pictured at a mobile testing clinic April 21 in Silverthorne.
Photo by Liz Copan / Summit Daily archives

Summit County reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus over the workweek, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

The total number of cases in the county is now at 346. So far, a total of 3,100 tests have been administered in the county, up 25 from Monday, Aug. 17. No new hospitalizations due to the virus have been added since Friday, Aug. 14.

Centura Health continues to provide community testing through its daily clinic at the Vista Professional Building on School Road in Frisco and through the county’s mobile testing program.

The daily clinic is available by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays. The mobile clinic offers walk-in testing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Tuesdays at the Breckenridge Recreation Center
  • Wednesdays at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center
  • Fridays at the Clubhouse at Dillon Valley West

To schedule an appointment at either clinic, call 970-668-5584.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Topics: COVID-19

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Health
See more