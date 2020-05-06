2 new cases of coronavirus reported in Summit County

Heather Knappe, a nurse for Centura Health, fills out paperwork after testing a patient for coronavirus at the Centura COVID-19 drive-up community testing clinic located at the Vista Professional Building in Frisco on Tuesday. COVID-19 tests are available seven days a week to any community member experiencing known COVID-19 symptoms.

Jason Connolly / jconnolly@summitdaily.com

Two additional people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Summit County to 168, according to updated case data on the county’s website.

To date, 949 individuals have been tested, and 37 tests are pending results. The number of hospitalizations remained steady at 41, and no additional deaths have been reported, according to the update.

Individuals experiencing symptoms can schedule a testing appointment at Centura Health’s Centers for Occupational Medicine in Frisco by calling 970-668-5584.

Vail Health announced earlier this week that they’d stopped testing at Howard Head Sports Medicine in Silverthorne, though the group will continue providing mobile testing from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at various locations, including the Family & Intercultural Resource Center in Silverthorne on Wednesdays, the Breckenridge Recreation Center on Thursdays and the Dillon Clubhouse on Fridays. Appointments can be made by email at summitcovidscreening@vailhealth.org.