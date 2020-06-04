2 new cases of coronavirus reported Thursday

Coronavirus testing is pictured at a mobile testing clinic April 21 in Silverthorne.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Summit County reported two more cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 245.

Since the first confirmed case March 5, a total of 1,547 people have been tested for the virus, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage. Of those tests, 203 have returned positive, 20 are pending and 1,272 have returned negative, 30 more than Wednesday.

Testing continues to be available for people with mild symptoms at Centura Health’s Center for Occupational medicine and through Summit County’s mobile testing program. Centura has taken over the mobile testing program, which used to be run by Vail Health. To book an appointment for either testing option, call 970-668-5584. For more information on how to get tested, visit Summit County’s coronavirus testing webpage.