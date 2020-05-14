2 new cases of coronavirus reported Thursday

Heather Knappe, a nurse for Centura Health, fills out paperwork after testing a patient for coronavirus at the drive-up community testing clinic at the Vista Professional Building in Frisco on April 28. Tests are available seven days a week to any community member experiencing known COVID-19 symptoms.

Jason Connolly / jconnolly@summitdaily.com

Summit County reported two more positive cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday after two days of no new cases, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

A total of 184 people have tested positive, and 42 people have been hospitalized for the virus since the first case was confirmed March 5. The county has reported two fatalities associated with the virus.

The county continues to offer community testing. In the past 24 hours, 36 people were tested for the virus bringing the total number of tests to 1,103.

People who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 — cough, sore throat, headache, muscle aches, fever and chills — can schedule an appointment to be tested at Centura Health’s Centers for Occupational Medicine or through Vail Health’s mobile clinic. To receive a testing order and schedule an appointment for Centura’s daily clinic, call 970-668-5584. To schedule an appointment for the Vail Health clinic, email summitcovidscreening@vailhealth.org.