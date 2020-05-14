2 new cases of coronavirus reported Thursday
Summit County reported two more positive cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday after two days of no new cases, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.
A total of 184 people have tested positive, and 42 people have been hospitalized for the virus since the first case was confirmed March 5. The county has reported two fatalities associated with the virus.
The county continues to offer community testing. In the past 24 hours, 36 people were tested for the virus bringing the total number of tests to 1,103.
People who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 — cough, sore throat, headache, muscle aches, fever and chills — can schedule an appointment to be tested at Centura Health’s Centers for Occupational Medicine or through Vail Health’s mobile clinic. To receive a testing order and schedule an appointment for Centura’s daily clinic, call 970-668-5584. To schedule an appointment for the Vail Health clinic, email summitcovidscreening@vailhealth.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User