2 new cases of coronavirus reported Wednesday

Taylor Griffith, a paramedic for Stadium Medical, tests a patient for coronavirus at a mobile testing site in Dillon Valley on April 29. The Summit County Public Health Department has increased the amount of available testing throughout the county.

Jason Connolly / jconnolly@summitdaily.com

Summit County reported two more positive cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday.

The total number of cases since the first confirmed case March 5 is now at 243, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage. The total number of tests administered is at 1,530, up 38 from Tuesday. Of those tests, 201 have returned positive, 35 are pending and 1,242 have returned negative, 40 more than Tuesday.

Among the total number of cases are people who were epidemiologically linked to a positive case.

People experiencing symptoms can be tested at Centura Health’s Centers for Occupational Medicine in Frisco or through Vail Health’s mobile testing clinic. To schedule an appointment for the Vail Health clinic, email summitcovidscreening@vailhealth.org.

On Tuesday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis recommended that everyone who attended protests of the killing of George Floyd get tested for the virus, regardless of whether they are showing symptoms. People who attended the protest in Summit County can call 970-668-5584 to set up an appointment to be tested at Centura’s clinic in Frisco, Summit County Nurse Manager Sara Lopez said Wednesday.