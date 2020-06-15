2 new coronavirus cases reported over the weekend

Coronavirus testing is available in Summit County as pictured at a mobile testing clinic April 21 in Silverthorne.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Summit County has reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus since Friday, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage. An additional 46 negative COVID-19 tests were reported in the same time frame. No new hospitalizations or deaths from the virus have been reported.

The county has reported a total of 263 cases, 48 hospitalizations and one death since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed March 5. The total number of people tested is 1,733 with 1,442 negative tests, 216 positive tests and 18 pending tests. The number of positive tests and cases are not the same due to the inclusion of epidemiologically linked cases in which someone has had close contact with a known case before developing symptoms.

To be tested, call 970-668-5584 to set up an appointment at either Centura Health’s Centers for Occupational Medicine or Summit County’s mobile testing program. Testing is now available for people who don’t have symptoms but were potentially exposed to the virus.