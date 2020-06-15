2 new coronavirus cases reported over the weekend
Summit County has reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus since Friday, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage. An additional 46 negative COVID-19 tests were reported in the same time frame. No new hospitalizations or deaths from the virus have been reported.
The county has reported a total of 263 cases, 48 hospitalizations and one death since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed March 5. The total number of people tested is 1,733 with 1,442 negative tests, 216 positive tests and 18 pending tests. The number of positive tests and cases are not the same due to the inclusion of epidemiologically linked cases in which someone has had close contact with a known case before developing symptoms.
To be tested, call 970-668-5584 to set up an appointment at either Centura Health’s Centers for Occupational Medicine or Summit County’s mobile testing program. Testing is now available for people who don’t have symptoms but were potentially exposed to the virus.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User