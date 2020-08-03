2 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend

A COVID-19 testing kit pictured at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco on March 6.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Summit County reported two new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to the latest update on the county’s novel coronavirus case data webpage.

The county now has 323 total cases of COVID-19. To date, there have been a total of 2,964 individuals tested. There also have been no changes in the number of hospitalizations (29) or deaths (2).

Of note, the county revamped its case data webpage last week, altering a number of data points to better align with data collected by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. All current data should now apply only to Summit County residents.

Testing is available daily via Centura Health at the Summit Vista Professional Building in Frisco and through the county’s mobile testing program. The Frisco clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays.

The mobile clinic offers walk-in testing at the following locations:

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at the Breckenridge Recreation Center

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays at the Clubhouse at Dillon Valley West

To receive a testing order and schedule an appointment, call 970-668-5584.