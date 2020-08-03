2 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend
Summit County reported two new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to the latest update on the county’s novel coronavirus case data webpage.
The county now has 323 total cases of COVID-19. To date, there have been a total of 2,964 individuals tested. There also have been no changes in the number of hospitalizations (29) or deaths (2).
Of note, the county revamped its case data webpage last week, altering a number of data points to better align with data collected by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. All current data should now apply only to Summit County residents.
Testing is available daily via Centura Health at the Summit Vista Professional Building in Frisco and through the county’s mobile testing program. The Frisco clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays.
The mobile clinic offers walk-in testing at the following locations:
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at the Breckenridge Recreation Center
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays at the Clubhouse at Dillon Valley West
To receive a testing order and schedule an appointment, call 970-668-5584.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User