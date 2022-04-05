2 new faces join incumbent Andy Held on Frisco Town Council

Lisa Holenko, from left, Elizabeth Skrzypczak-Adrian and Andy Held have been elected to the Frisco Town Council on Tuesday, April 5.

Courtesy photos

The town of Frisco has two new faces joining its Town Council this month. Incoming council members will be sworn in at the April 26 meeting to serve four-year terms.

Seven candidates ran for three open seats. A total of 2,037 votes were cast, according to unofficial election results Tuesday, April 5. Incumbent Andy Held got 425 votes, Lisa Holenko received 416 votes and Elizabeth Skrzypczak-Adrian had 354.

Council member Held served a two-year term because Hunter Mortensen became mayor in 2020 while sitting on council. Held was the only sitting council member who decided to run for reelection. Dan Fallon and Melissa Sherburne opted not to seek additional terms.

“I really think it takes two years to figure out the system enough to start to achieve anything,” Held said upon hearing the results. “Right now, things are really happening, and I’m really excited and appreciative to part of it. I really hope I’m representing the people of Frisco well. They have seen fit as to reelect me, and I appreciate that.“

Held’s top issues are wildfire mitigation and handling Frisco’s growth. He has lived in Summit County for 35 years and has been involved with the Frisco Planning Commission, Summit County Wildfire Council and Make Frisco in addition to his time on Town Council.

Outside of his civic duties, Held is the owner of an outdoor and cycling industry sales agency. He also helped in various Frisco construction projects over the years with Held Joinery.

A mission of Held’s is to make Frisco a steward for the forest, as well as replant and foster diverse flora. As for town growth, Held believes planning and action are key.

Held personally liked the Main Street promenade — a closed section of downtown that supported businesses during the pandemic — but he does not support its return. He said it created inequity and adversely impacted businesses outside of the pedestrian-only area. He also said Granite and Galena streets weren’t planned for a long-term closure of Main Street in terms of parking and other infrastructure.

Held is aware that housing is an issue and said multiple town projects are in the works. He voted in favor of bringing the excise tax to the ballot and believes that short-term rentals have negatively affected local workforce housing directly.

Holenko wants to focus on the housing issue in addition to child care and tourism. Holenko co-owns Next Page Books & Nosh and has lived in Summit County for over nine years. She is a member of the Summit County Chamber of Commerce, collaborates with the Summit School District and is a Rotary sponsor.

“I’m honored that the people of Frisco have entrusted me with this and I’m going to work really hard to do right by them and to keep the Frisco locals in mind at all times. … “ Holenko said Tuesday night. ”We moved here because we love the community, and I just want to keep that community going.”

She ran to give back to the community and has seen how the lack of affordable housing has impacted businesses such as hers. Holenko sees access to child care as imperative to the economy since wait lists impact parents’ abilities to get to jobs and businesses’ abilities to remain fully staffed.

Holenko said the excise tax was logical and warranted since short-term rentals contribute to the lack of affordable, available housing for locals.

With regard to tourism, Holenko said she will take locals’ perspectives into account as the town grows. She would like to see more information on the Main Street promenade. Though she knows that a 2021 study showed the closure favored businesses within the promenade, she said she would like more data from prior years.

Skrzypczak-Adrian has lived in Summit for 26 years and is a small-business owner. As the owner of Rocky Mountain Coffee Roasters, she hopes to translate those skills into tackling economic issues the town faces. Like others, her priorities are housing, small businesses and growth.

“”I’m really excited,” Skrzypczak-Adrian said of the results. “I’m excited to contribute back to the community that I’ve been a part of for a long time. … I can’t wait to be a part of what’s next for Frisco.”

She said she sees a direct correlation between housing and employment issues in Summit County. She said the problem can’t wait until new housing is built and that conversations must take place now so services can be provided to residents and visitors. Skrzypczak-Adrian supports the excise tax but sees it as more of a temporary situation since it puts taxes in line with other towns.

Without the local workforce, Skrzypczak-Adrian said Frisco will lose a part of its identity and culture that makes it appealing to visitors. She also wants to see free basketball courts, more water refill stations and additional family-friendly events.

Skrzypczak-Adrian said the Main Street promenade was useful during the coronavirus pandemic but agrees with other candidates that it doesn’t need to return. She said letting traffic flow through Main Street as it was intended is fair to everyone.