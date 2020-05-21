2 people test positive for coronavirus Thursday

Heather Knappe, a nurse for Centura Health, tests a patient for coronavirus at the drive-up community testing clinic at the Vista Professional Building in Frisco on April 28. Tests are available seven days a week to any community member experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Jason Connolly / jconnolly@summitdaily.com

Two more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus and two more people have been hospitalized with the disease, according to Summit County’s coronavirus webpage.

A total of 203 people have tested positive and 44 people have been hospitalized with the virus since March 5. A total of 1,212 people have been tested, and the county is waiting for results on 34 of those tests. The number of fatalities related to the virus remains at one.

People who are experiencing symptoms of the virus are still able to be tested. Centura Health’s Centers for Occupational Medicine in Frisco offers daily testing. To receive a testing order, call 970-819-5584. Vail Health also offers community testing through its mobile testing program. To schedule an appointment for Vail Health’s clinic, email summitcovidscreening@vailhealth.org.