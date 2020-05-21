2 people test positive for coronavirus Thursday
Two more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus and two more people have been hospitalized with the disease, according to Summit County’s coronavirus webpage.
A total of 203 people have tested positive and 44 people have been hospitalized with the virus since March 5. A total of 1,212 people have been tested, and the county is waiting for results on 34 of those tests. The number of fatalities related to the virus remains at one.
People who are experiencing symptoms of the virus are still able to be tested. Centura Health’s Centers for Occupational Medicine in Frisco offers daily testing. To receive a testing order, call 970-819-5584. Vail Health also offers community testing through its mobile testing program. To schedule an appointment for Vail Health’s clinic, email summitcovidscreening@vailhealth.org.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User