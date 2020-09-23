2 staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Summit Middle School

Summit Middle School during the COVID-19 closure in March.

Photo by Liz Copan / Summit Daily archive

Two non-classroom staff members at Summit School District have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a community letter from Summit School District Superintendent Marion Smith Jr.

The two positive cases among staff members are considered to be an outbreak, which is defined as two or more confirmed cases of the virus in a facility or non-household group within a 14-day period.

So far, no students or additional staff members have been affected by the virus, according to the letter. However, the Summit County Public Health Department contact tracing team is still determining all close contacts of the two staff members. Anyone who is considered a close contact will be instructed to stay at home and monitor for symptoms.

Instruction throughout the district will continue as normal, according to the letter. All students and staff members who have the virus have been instructed to isolate in their homes for a minimum of 10 days, according to the letter.

The district is continuing to disinfect and clean all surfaces at the schools and encourages students and staff to get tested if they experience symptoms.