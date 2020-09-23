2 staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Summit Middle School
Two non-classroom staff members at Summit School District have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a community letter from Summit School District Superintendent Marion Smith Jr.
The two positive cases among staff members are considered to be an outbreak, which is defined as two or more confirmed cases of the virus in a facility or non-household group within a 14-day period.
So far, no students or additional staff members have been affected by the virus, according to the letter. However, the Summit County Public Health Department contact tracing team is still determining all close contacts of the two staff members. Anyone who is considered a close contact will be instructed to stay at home and monitor for symptoms.
Instruction throughout the district will continue as normal, according to the letter. All students and staff members who have the virus have been instructed to isolate in their homes for a minimum of 10 days, according to the letter.
The district is continuing to disinfect and clean all surfaces at the schools and encourages students and staff to get tested if they experience symptoms.
Centura Health provides testing at its daily clinic on School Road in Frisco. The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays.
Testing is also available through the county’s mobile testing clinic, which is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:
- Tuesdays at the Breckenridge Recreation Center
- Wednesdays at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center
- Fridays at the Clubhouse at Dillon Valley West
To schedule an appointment for either clinic, call 970-668-5584.
