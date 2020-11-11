2 storms expected to bring light snow through the end of the week

DILLON — Two light storms are on their way to Summit County.

National Weather Service forecaster Scott Entrekin said the first storm will move in Wednesday night and will bring light snow into Thursday morning. Accumulation is expected to be about 1-2 inches in Summit County.

There are expected to be wind gusts up to 60 mph as the storm blows in Wednesday night, which could negatively impact driving conditions on mountain passes, Entrekin said. He noted that most of the snow from the storm will fall north of the Interstate 70 corridor.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a low of 7 degrees Wednesday night in Dillon, 8 degrees Thursday night and then 17 degrees Friday night. Thursday’s high temperature is predicted to be 35 degrees, and Friday’s high is expected to be 39 degrees.

The second storm will roll in late Friday and move through the area over the course of the day Saturday. Entrekin said the second storm also will bring light snow and wind gusts. The storm is expected to end Saturday night with Sunday being dry and breezy.

There will be drier, less windy conditions next week, Entrekin said.