2 Summit seniors qualify for state track and field meet

Summit High School senior Cam Kalaf clears 6 feet, 3 inches — 1 inch shy of the school record — in his winning performance in the high jump during a meet Saturday, June 5, at Steamboat Springs.

Photo from Kristy McClain

Summit High School seniors Corey Johnson and Cam Kalaf will represent the Tigers at the Colorado High School Activities Association state championship track and field meet Thursday, June 24, and Friday, June 25, in Lakewood.

Johnson qualified through to Thursday’s 4A boys discus final — scheduled for 8:30 a.m. at Jefferson County Stadium — with the seventh-best distance in boys 4A this season at 143 feet, 4 inches.

In his first year jumping, Kalaf qualified through to Friday’s 4A boys high jump final, slated for 1:30 p.m. with a high of 6 feet, 3 inches. That ranks Kalaf in a tie for the sixth-best 4A mark this year in the state.

If Kalaf on Friday eclipses Shawn Hermanson’s 1993 Summit school record of 6 feet, 4 inches, the 2021 graduate could challenge for a top three finish. Antoni Smith of Cheyenne Mountain’s season-best mark of 6 feet, 4.5 inches is the third-best 4A mark in the state for 2021.

Like Kalaf, Johnson on Thursday is aiming to eclipse a school record: the discus mark of 144 feet set by Rob Upton in 1989.