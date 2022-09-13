2 women rescued from sinking car in Cherry Creek Reservoir

ARAPAHOE COUNTY — Two women were rescued by sheriff’s deputies after they mistakenly drove down a Cherry Creek Reservoir boat ramp, sinking their car into the water.

A 911 call came into the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office at around 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 from the women inside the submerged car, the sheriff’s office said.

A news release from the sheriff’s office said the women were headed home from a wedding reception that was held inside the park on a foggy night. The driver told deputies she didn’t see the reservoir and drove into the water at 30 mph.

Deputies arrived quickly and dove into the water to help and carry the women to safety from the sinking car, which was located about 25 yards offshore.

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Riley Nolan pulled one woman out of the car while the other woman managed to get out on her own. Deputies helped them both get back to dry land.

Sheriff deputies rescued 2 women from a submerged car after the driver accidentally drove down a boat ramp into the Cherry Creek reservoir on a foggy night. The women called 911 as the car was sinking. Deputies arrived and dove in to help. @SouthMetroPIO pulled car out. @CPW_NE pic.twitter.com/xaxTEJE6T6 — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) September 12, 2022

Read more on 9News.com .