2007 Grammy Awards winner Ani DiFranco to make a stop at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge on March 18

Ani DiFranco will be playing at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Danny Clinch/Courtesy photo

Ani DiFranco — who has shared a stage with popular musicians like Bon Iver, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and Pete Seeger — is holding a show at the Riverwalk Center on Saturday, March 18.

According to the artist’s website , DiFranco created her own record label in 1990. In 2004, she won a Grammy for “Best Album Package” for her album “Evolve” during the 46th Annual Grammy Awards . She’s known as a songwriter and activist who “references her staunchly-held independence in song more than once.”

Her most recent release was a single called “The Knowing,” which accompanies her debut children’s book by the same name, which is set to be released on March 7, according to a news release.

The Breckenridge show will be held at the Riverwalk Center located at 150 W. Adams Ave. According to a news release, DiFranco’s labelmate, Pieta Brown, will be opening the show. The event begins at 7 p.m., and tickets range from $50 to $60. They can be purchased at BreckCreate.org.