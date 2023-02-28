2007 Grammy Awards winner Ani DiFranco to make a stop at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge on March 18
Ani DiFranco — who has shared a stage with popular musicians like Bon Iver, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and Pete Seeger — is holding a show at the Riverwalk Center on Saturday, March 18.
According to the artist’s website, DiFranco created her own record label in 1990. In 2004, she won a Grammy for “Best Album Package” for her album “Evolve” during the 46th Annual Grammy Awards. She’s known as a songwriter and activist who “references her staunchly-held independence in song more than once.”
Her most recent release was a single called “The Knowing,” which accompanies her debut children’s book by the same name, which is set to be released on March 7, according to a news release.
The Breckenridge show will be held at the Riverwalk Center located at 150 W. Adams Ave. According to a news release, DiFranco’s labelmate, Pieta Brown, will be opening the show. The event begins at 7 p.m., and tickets range from $50 to $60. They can be purchased at BreckCreate.org.
