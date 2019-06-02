2019 season preview: Golfing in the Vail Valley

Stunning scenery and fresh mountain air add to the enjoyment of golf in the Rocky Mountains. Many of the courses in the area were designed by names such as Pete Dye, Tom Fazio, Greg Norman and Dave Pelz. Golf is available May through October in the Vail Valley, with the best conditions in July and August.

Here’s a look at the courses available across the valley this summer.

Beaver Creek Golf Club

103 Offerson Road, Beaver Creek

970-754-5775

Since 1982, Beaver Creek Golf Club has been known for its challenging fairways and beautiful scenery. Majestic pines and a cascading creek are part of the beauty of this course, and the final holes lead up to the clubhouse with views of a fountain and pond. Architect Robert Trent Jones designed the course, open between May and October. The Rendezvous Club at the clubhouse offers breakfast and lunch, and the club offers stay-and-play packages.

EagleVail Golf Club

459 Eagle Drive, Avon

970-949-5267

The EagleVail Golf Club is one of the area’s older courses and was designed by Devlin/Von Hagge. This par-71, 6,189-yard course offers natural challenges — rivers, streams, ponds, wetlands, forests and gardens. The Whiskey Hill Golf Grill serves up food and drinks as well. Not up for 18 holes? Try the Willow Creek Par 3 Course, where the longest hole measures 120 yards. Willow Creek also offers foot golf and, new this year, “fling golf” — which is like “field hockey or lacrosse with a golf ball.”

Golf courses at Cordillera

Edwards

970-926-5100

With four courses, each with its own personality, style and challenges, the courses at Cordillera offer expansive views. There’s the Valley Course, Summit Course, Short Course and Mountain Course. The Valley Course is a par-71 Tom Fazio-designed course along the Eagle River. The Mountain Course designed by Hale Irwin is atop Cordillera, and is on land that was once a working ranch. The Summit Course is a little higher, designed by Jack Nicklaus.

Vail Golf Club

1775 Sunburst Drive, Vail

970-479-2260

With a feel of a private course, yet open to the public, the Vail Golf Club was designed by Vail pioneer Ben Krueger and built in 1962. Golf Digest saluted this course as a Top 100 Resort Course. The mountain-style 18-hole course is surrounded by national forest with picturesque views of the Gore Range. The par-71 course also has a new clubhouse and restaurant.

Sonnenalp Golf Club

1265 Berry Creek Road, Edwards

970-477-5370

The Sonnenalp golf course wends its way through the Singletree neighborhood in Edwards. The par-71, 7,074-yard course is open mid-April through the end of October. After a round, enjoy a meal at Harvest, chef Kelly Liken’s restaurant with a sunny deck and views of Arrowhead across the valley. Rates vary depending on the season.

Red Sky Ranch and Golf Club

376 Red Sky Road, Wolcott

970-754-8425

Red Sky Golf Club is a private course on more than 800 acres high above tiny Wolcott, featuring majestic backdrops and tee boxes nestled in the forest. Red Sky has two 18-hole championship courses, one designed by Fazio and the other by Greg Norman. Better your game at the Red Sky Golf Academy with instruction from a PGA Tour veteran.

Gypsum Creek Golf Course

530 Cotton Ranch Drive, Gypsum

970-524-6200

This par-72 course designed by Pete Dye is on the west side of the valley, which means a longer golf season. The course owned and operated by the town of Gypsum offers plenty of challenge. The Gypsum Creekside Grill restaurant is also touted as the 19th hole.

Frost Creek Golf Course

1094 Frost Creek Drive, Eagle

970-328-2326

Secluded and peaceful, the Frost Creek Golf Course is a few miles from Eagle but feels much more removed. The course was designed by Tom Weiskopf with an emphasis on indigenous landscaping. The par-72, 18-hole championship private course winds its way over 1,100 acres of rolling terrain. Beyond golf, Frost Creek has multiple fishing ponds, hiking and biking trails, guest cabins and a 40,000-square-foot clubhouse that includes an Olympic pool. The course is open through October.

Eagle Ranch Golf Club

0050 Lime Park Drive, Eagle

970-328-2882

Eagle Ranch Golf Club is a public course where golfers rejoice early in the season at the downvalley course. Eagle Ranch is a certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary and the course sits on what was a working ranch, with farm implements strategically placed around the course, which Arnold Palmer designed and opened in 2001. Golfers can also enjoy an Arnold Palmer at the Grille overlooking the Rocky Mountains. Fun fact: The course has working beehives (more so for local honey than another hazard).

Country Club of the Rockies

0676 Sawatch Drive, Edwards

970-926-3080

Country Club of the Rockies in the resort of Arrowhead spans the Eagle River and runs along both sides of U.S. Highway 6. The 18-hole, par-72 course promises lush, rolling hills with water play on 11 holes. The links-style course was designed by Jack Nicklaus and opened in the mid-‘80s. Country Club of the Rockies encourages walking, but the club offers a golf biking option. For a high-tech experience, visit the indoor-outdoor learning center.

Gore Creek Mini Golf

Lionshead Village, Vail

970-754-8245

Made for family-friendly fun during the summer, the Gore Creek Mini Golf Course is located near Vail’s Eagle Bahn Gondola in Lionshead Village. The 9-hole course features an animal theme. Shopping and dining is also nearby in Lionshead Village.