2020 census questions can be answered now online

The 2020 census is now open online at My2020Census.gov.

Invitations to respond to the decennial population count will hit mailboxes in Summit County throughout the next week. Residents can respond online, by mail or by phone.

There are four questions about the household on the census followed by questions about each person living in the home, according to a sample provided by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The first four questions ask:

How many people are living or staying in this home on April 1, 2020?

Were there any additional people staying in the home that weren’t included in the first answer? (i.e. people staying temporarily)

Is the home owned or rented?

What is your phone number?

The questions about each individual in the home include the person’s name, gender, birthday, Hispanic origin and race.

Find more information at Census.gov/programs-surveys/surveyhelp/faqs.html.