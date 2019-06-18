2020 grant applications now open to Summit County nonprofits
Summit Daily staff report
news@summitdaily.com
2020 grant applications now open to Summit County nonprofits
Area nonprofits can apply for 2020 project grants from the towns of Breckenridge, Dillon, Frisco and Silverthorne as well as Summit County, according to a news release.
Nonprofits must be a 501(c)(3) to apply for cash and in-kind grants. The application deadline is noon Thursday, August 8. Find more information and download an application at TownOfBreckenridge.com, TownOfDillon.com, FriscoGov.com, Silverthorne.org or SummitCountyCo.gov.
