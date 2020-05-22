2020 primary ballots to be sent June 8
- Elisabeth Lawrence, D (incumbent)
- Allen Bacher, R
- Tamara Pogue, D
- Daryl Bohall, R
Summit County voters should expect to receive mail-in ballots for this year’s primary election on the week of June 8.
The Republican, Democrat, Libertarian and unaffiliated ballots will include candidates running for U.S. senator, state senator, state representative, county commissioner and district attorney.
Voters will receive the ballot that aligns with their party. Unaffiliated voters will receive both a Republican and Democrat ballot with instructions to vote and only return one of the ballots, according to a news release from the county clerk’s office. Neither of the ballots will be counted if both are returned.
The county clerk’s office encourages voters to visit govotecolorado.gov to confirm their address and check their voter record. While voting in person is still happening, Summit County officials are encouraging the use of mail-in ballots to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.
