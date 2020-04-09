2020 WAVE festival postponed to next year
BRECKENRIDGE — Breckenridge Creative Arts has postponed the WAVE: Light + Water + Sound festival. Originally scheduled for May, it is now slated for June 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to BreckCreate CEO and President Matt Neufeld, the same artists that were supposed to participate this year are invited to return for the 2021 event.
As the name implies, the festival exhibits illuminated and interactive installations centered around light, water and sound.
Last year, it featured Caitlind r.c. Brown and Wayne Garrett’s Cloud made out of light bulbs and Scott Young’s neon ropes of Tension, among other pieces of art.
