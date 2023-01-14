2023 U.S. Revolution Tour returns to Copper Mountain Resort

Team Summit's Alex Thisted poses with her coach Teddy Goggin after winning the 2022 Rev Tour at Mammoth Mountain in California. The Rev Tour will return to Copper Mountain Resort from Jan. 23-27.

Valerie Thisted/Courtesy photo

U.S. Ski and Snowboard announced on Wednesday, Jan. 11, that the U.S. Revolution Tour, also known as the Rev Tour, will return to Copper Mountain Resort, Aspen Snowmass and Mammoth Mountain in California for 2023.

For its first stop of the tour, the Rev Tour will kick off at Copper from Jan. 23-27 with slopestyle and halfpipe competitions.

The Rev Tour is an annual competition tour for up-and-coming freeskiers and snowboarders in halfpipe, slopestyle and big air. It’s known to serve as a stepping stone for athletes transitioning from competing at the grassroots level to the elite levels of freeskiing and snowboarding.

The Rev Tour will be at Aspen Snowmass from Feb. 8-14 and Mammoth Mountain from March 16-21.