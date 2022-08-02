The 21st annual Breckenridge August Art Festival begins Thursday, Aug. 4, and runs through Saturday, Aug. 6. The family-friendly event is free to attend.

Mountain Art Festivals/Courtesy photo

Another summer event from local producer Mountain Art Festivals is scheduled for this week. The 21st annual Breckenridge August Art Festival begins Thursday, Aug. 4, and runs through Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Village at Breckenridge and Main Street Station, 505 S. Park Ave.

The free, nationally ranked show is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day and features artists in 13 fine art categories.

Visit MountainArtFestivals.com for more information.