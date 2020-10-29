22 cases of COVID-19 reported at Summit High School, some stemming from parties

KEYSTONE — A “large party” on Oct. 17 was the catalyst for an outbreak of the novel coronavirus among Summit High School students, according to a Summit County news release.

On Monday, Oct. 26, the Summit School District announced that in-person learning at the high school is suspended until Nov. 9 because of nine quarantines at the school. On Oct. 28, public health officials reported 22 positive cases of the virus among students.

Through case investigations, Summit County public health officials found that many of the positive cases were not linked through interactions at school. Many of the students had socialized together outside of school, including at a party on the weekend of Oct. 10-11 and another large party Oct. 17.

Nine of the students who tested positive attended the Oct. 17 party. Two of those nine students attended the party while under mandatory quarantine orders and while they were infectious.

At the time of the party, the county’s public health order prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people. The county has since amended that order to prohibit gatherings of more than six people indoors within no more than two household groups.

A violation of the local public health order is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000. The release did not say whether the county is looking into fining the hosts of the parties.

Other students who tested positive attended an out-of-town sporting event together, according to the news release.

Any students who attended the gatherings and believe they might have been exposed should get tested, according to the release.

Centura Health provides free testing for the virus at its clinic in the Vista Professional Building on School Road in Frisco. Testing is available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays. To schedule an appointment, call 970-668-5584.

Editor’s note: The Summit Daily News is working to reach out to public health and school district officials. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.