22-year-old posed no threat to police before Colorado deputy killed him, law enforcement review finds

People hold picture of Christian Glass during candle vagil at Citizen’s Park in Idaho Springs, Colorado on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. A Clear Creek County deputy shot and killed 22-year-old Christian Glass on June 11 after Glass called 911 for help after crashing his car into a berm.

Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

CLEAR CREEK — The Clear Creek County sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed 22-year-old Christian Glass last year had no reason to use any force on Glass because he posed no lethal threat and there was no legal reason to detain him, a law enforcement review of the killing found.

Former Clear Creek County Deputy Andrew Buen violated multiple agency policies and made several errors while responding to the June 11 call for help from Glass, according to a 72-page review of the incident by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released Wednesday.

Buen also failed to de-escalate his interactions with Glass, failed to give warnings before using less-lethal force on Glass and — along with other officers on scene — failed to create space between himself and Glass after Glass picked up a knife.

“With there being no probable cause to place Mr. Glass on a (mental health hold) and state statute providing the opportunity to leave Mr. Glass sitting alone in his vehicle, any force used to remove him from the vehicle would be unreasonable and would not fall within CCCSO policy and procedure,” the review found.

Clear Creek County Sheriff Rick Albers on Nov. 3 requested the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office conduct the internal affairs investigation into Buen. The Clear Creek agency did not open an investigation itself in the aftermath of the fatal shooting.

