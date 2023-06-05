UPDATE: 22-year-old woman dies in head-on crash on Colorado Highway 9 near Blue River

A 22-year old Missouri woman died and three others were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Colorado Highway 9 in Blue River on Sunday, June 4, according to Colorado State Patrol.

A little after 7 p.m., the driver of a southbound Dodge Ram 1500 lost control, crossed into the oncoming lane of travel and collided head-on with a northbound Honda CRV, Public Information Officer Trooper Gabriel Moltrer said the day after the crash, which occurred near mile marker 81.

The driver of the Honda CRV was killed, and three passengers suffered serious injuries, Moltrer said. A 27-year-old woman, 27-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, all from St. Louis, Missouri, were transported to the hospital, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, a 34-year-old man from Fairplay, was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured, Moltrer said. The vehicle reportedly came to a rest off the right shoulder of the northbound lane, partially blocking the lane and facing northwest.

It is unknown whether or not anyone in the Honda was wearing a seatbelt, Moltrer said.

The Honda came to a rest off the right shoulder of the northbound lane, facing southeast, he said.

Alcohol and excessive speeds are suspected, Moltrer said. He could not provide information about the speeds of either vehicle or whether there is potential for criminal charges.

Colorado State Patrol closed the highway at the time of the crash and it remained closed until just before midnight.

The crash remains under investigation.