25th annual Summit County Parade of Homes to raise money for The Summit Foundation

This fully remodeled home in Breckenridge is featured as part of the Summit County Parade of Homes.

Courtesy ZDH Photo

FRISCO — On Saturday, the Summit County Builders Association kicked off its first weekend of the 25th annual Summit County Parade of Homes. The event puts 11 homes on display in Breckenridge, Silverthorne, Keystone, Copper Mountain and Dillon as a fundraiser for The Summit Foundation.

Taryn Power, director of events and marketing at The Summit Foundation, explained that the homes, most of which are not for sale, showcase the new architectural feats of local builders.

Donato Lipari, president of the Summit County Association of Builders, said builders and homeowners were asked to enter houses that were completed in the past 18 months.

One home on display in Keystone and is a modern style mountain home with views of Keystone Resort. The entertainment focused home has 3,500 square feet of deck and patio space, and plenty of indoor and outdoor seating.

There are two homes on display in Dillon. One is meant to embrace the surrounding natural elements with large windows on all sides of the home, and the other features an earthy exterior of sebastian stone to blend with the surroundings.

A home on display in Silverthorne features a central outdoor space, and one in Copper Mountain and has a barn-style appearance with timber wood framing and a two-story stone fireplace.

There are six homes on display in Breckenridge. One is situated alongside the Breckenridge Golf Course and features an underground wine cellar, a raised-bed vegetable garden and integrated technology, including an oxygenation system. Another home boasts a collection of views of the Tenmile Range, Buffalo Mountain, the Breckenridge Golf Course and the golf course lake.

A Breckenridge home coined “mod-dustrial” by the owners has contemporary and industrial elements, another has a traditional mountain-house exterior with an open kitchen and dining area, one features an elaborate log-cabin exterior, and the last home highlights the rustic-style remodel.

Power said there was a good turnout for the event this past weekend with about 500 to 600 people participating Saturday and about 400 people Sunday.

Last year, the event raised $42,000 for The Summit Foundation. Power said the money raised goes toward grants and scholarships that are given to students and families in the community.

“Every year, our goal is to better than (the year before). All signs would indicate that it will be a similar or better year than last year,” Lipari said about donations.

Tickets are $20 and can be used for any or all days of the event. Tickets can be purchased at SummitCountyBuilders.org/paradeofhomes, at the local City Market, Coldwell Banker, Mountain Comfort Furnishings and Alpine Bank or at one of the three ticket selling homes during the parade weekends:

31 Arapahoe Trail in Keystone

572 Beeler Place at Copper Mountain

515 S. French Street in Breckenridge

The event continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 29. Tours of the homes are self-guided.