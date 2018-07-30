28th Annual L.A.P.S. Canine 4K returns to Frisco on Saturday

Break out your leashes and Milk-Bones because the 28th annual L.A.P.S. K94K is returning to Frisco this weekend, inviting residents to bring their furry friends to the Frisco Historic Park for a day of exercise, contests and live music.

Hosted by the League for Animals & People of the Summit, a local organization that provides financial assistance to low-income families with prohibitive veterinary bills, participants will be able to compete in the 4K with their dog, or take part in a number of other activities including a silent auction and live music from local folk musician Randall McKinnon. There are also more pup-centric activities such as doggie pools, misting tents and a new dog yoga class.

Prizes will be awarded to the top male and female finishers in each age group in the run and walk categories for the 4K, and there will also be competitions including oldest and youngest dog, biggest and smallest, best dressed, best dancer and a pet/owner look alike contest.

The race begins at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday in front of the Frisco Historic Park on Main Street. Participants can register beforehand online ($25 for the first dog and $15 for each additional dog), or on the morning of the event from 8-9 a.m. ($30 for the first dog and $15 for each additional). Registration fees include a custom designed t-shirt, a coffee mug or a L.A.P.S. baseball cap along with a goodie bag.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the event should contact lapsvol@comcast.net.