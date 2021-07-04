2nd annual Pickle in the Peaks pickleball tournament scheduled for July 16-17





The Summit County Pickleball Association and Silverthorne Recreation Department are jointly hosting the second annual Pickle in the Peaks pickleball tournament July 16-17 at Rainbow Park in Silverthorne.

The event will feature mixed-gender, men’s and women’s doubles tournaments in three skill-level divisions: a rating of 3.0-and-below, 3.5 and 4.0-and-above. After round-robin play, the top four teams in each division will advance to medal play, with medals awarded to the top-three teams in each division.

Also, on Friday, July 16, Pickle in the Peaks will host its first-ever junior doubles tournament. This will be one division, regardless of gender and skill level.

The rain date, if needed, will be Sunday, July 18. The tournament fee is $50 per team, per event.

Registration is by two-player team. If a solo player is looking for a partner, they can sign up as a free agent on the event’s registration page. Tournament directors Lori Miller and Julie Worthington will pair single players up with a partner of like talent. Call 970-262-7370 for more information.

The event is also looking for volunteers. If interested, email Julie Worthington at jworthingtonco@gmail.com .

For more information, and to register, visit: SummitPickleball.org/2021/05/04/2nd-annual-pickle-in-the-peaks-jul-16-17/ .