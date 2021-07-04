2nd annual Pickle in the Peaks pickleball tournament scheduled for July 16-17
Games held at Rainbow Park in Silverthorne
The Summit County Pickleball Association and Silverthorne Recreation Department are jointly hosting the second annual Pickle in the Peaks pickleball tournament July 16-17 at Rainbow Park in Silverthorne.
The event will feature mixed-gender, men’s and women’s doubles tournaments in three skill-level divisions: a rating of 3.0-and-below, 3.5 and 4.0-and-above. After round-robin play, the top four teams in each division will advance to medal play, with medals awarded to the top-three teams in each division.
Also, on Friday, July 16, Pickle in the Peaks will host its first-ever junior doubles tournament. This will be one division, regardless of gender and skill level.
The rain date, if needed, will be Sunday, July 18. The tournament fee is $50 per team, per event.
Registration is by two-player team. If a solo player is looking for a partner, they can sign up as a free agent on the event’s registration page. Tournament directors Lori Miller and Julie Worthington will pair single players up with a partner of like talent. Call 970-262-7370 for more information.
The event is also looking for volunteers. If interested, email Julie Worthington at jworthingtonco@gmail.com.
For more information, and to register, visit: SummitPickleball.org/2021/05/04/2nd-annual-pickle-in-the-peaks-jul-16-17/.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.