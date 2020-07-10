2nd Solidarity Talk to ‘examine social misunderstandings and unconscious bias’

Callie Glidden of Mind Springs Health discusses mental health and the Systemwide Mental Assessment Response Team at the Solidarity Talk on June 17 in Silverthorne.

Taylor Sienkiewicz / tsienkiewicz@summitdaily.com

BRECKENRIDGE — The second Solidarity Talk, hosted monthly by Solidarity Nation, will take place from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave. in Breckenridge.

The first talk June 17 attracted community members and elected officials as the event kicked off with the goal of starting an open dialogue around diversity in Summit County.

The theme for the talk July 19 is “Clarity for Misconceptions.” According to the event description, the talk aims to “examine social misunderstandings and unconscious bias.”

Attendees are asked to wear facial coverings and practice physical distancing.