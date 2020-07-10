2nd Solidarity Talk to ‘examine social misunderstandings and unconscious bias’ | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

2nd Solidarity Talk to ‘examine social misunderstandings and unconscious bias’

News News |

Taylor Sienkiewicz
  

Callie Glidden of Mind Springs Health discusses mental health and the Systemwide Mental Assessment Response Team at the Solidarity Talk on June 17 in Silverthorne.
Taylor Sienkiewicz / tsienkiewicz@summitdaily.com

BRECKENRIDGE — The second Solidarity Talk, hosted monthly by Solidarity Nation, will take place from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave. in Breckenridge.

The first talk June 17 attracted community members and elected officials as the event kicked off with the goal of starting an open dialogue around diversity in Summit County.

The theme for the talk July 19 is “Clarity for Misconceptions.” According to the event description, the talk aims to “examine social misunderstandings and unconscious bias.”

Attendees are asked to wear facial coverings and practice physical distancing.

Community members gather for first Solidarity Talk to start an open dialogue around diversity in Summit County

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Local
See more