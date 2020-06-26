3 cases of coronavirus reported over the workweek
Summit County reported three additional cases of the novel coronavirus since Monday. A total of 273 people have had the virus since the first case was confirmed on March 5, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.
The total number of people tested for the virus met the 2,000 mark over the week. A total of 2,012 people have been tested. Of those tests, 224 have returned positive, 53 are pending and 1,676 have returned negative, up 62 from Monday.
The total number of hospitalizations since March 5 remains stagnant at 48, and the county has reported two deaths due to the virus.
People experiencing any range of symptoms and those who have been exposed to the virus can be tested. Centura offers testing at both its Centers for Occupational Medicine and through the county’s mobile testing program. To receive a testing order and schedule an appointment, call 970-668-5584.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User