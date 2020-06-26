3 cases of coronavirus reported over the workweek

Heather Knappe, a nurse for Centura Health, tests a patient for coronavirus at the drive-up community testing clinic at the Vista Professional Building in Frisco on April 28.

Summit County reported three additional cases of the novel coronavirus since Monday. A total of 273 people have had the virus since the first case was confirmed on March 5, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

The total number of people tested for the virus met the 2,000 mark over the week. A total of 2,012 people have been tested. Of those tests, 224 have returned positive, 53 are pending and 1,676 have returned negative, up 62 from Monday.

The total number of hospitalizations since March 5 remains stagnant at 48, and the county has reported two deaths due to the virus.

People experiencing any range of symptoms and those who have been exposed to the virus can be tested. Centura offers testing at both its Centers for Occupational Medicine and through the county’s mobile testing program. To receive a testing order and schedule an appointment, call 970-668-5584.