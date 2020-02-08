3 feet in 2 days: It’s time to ride

A winter wonderland is a reality at Copper Mountain Resort as heavy snow continues to fall steadily on the mountain Friday, Feb. 7.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

DILLON — If CDOT’s 6 a.m. I-70 traffic alert is any indication, all of Denver is headed our way this morning. And who could blame them? Most Summit County resorts have received 2-3 feet of snow in the past two days.

Many powder hunters who tried to drive up Friday were stranded along I-70 for hours after a 40-mile stretch of the interstate from Morrison to the Eisenhower Tunnel closed shortly after 10:30 a.m. and didn’t reopen until nearly 11 hours later.

Because of the closure, Summit County locals had the slopes mostly to themselves Friday, with the bonus of school being canceled on the powder day.

One Dew Tour competitor called it “possibly the deepest day I’ve ever ridden on a resort.”

Once Front Range powderhounds arrive, they’ll be greeted by deep 48-hours totals across Summit County, but Breckenridge and Loveland are the big winners with more than 3 feet in the past two days.

Breckenridge Ski Resort

48-hour total: 39 inches

24-hour total: 20 inches

Overnight: 6 inches

Loveland Ski Area

48-hour total: 39 inches

24-hour total: 24 inches

Overnight: 5 inches

Copper Mountain Resort

48-hour total: 32 inches

24-hour total: 15 inches

Overnight: 4 inches

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

48-hour total: 29 inches

24-hour total: 15 inches

Keystone Resort

48-hour total: 15 inches

24-hour total: 4 inches

Overnight: 2 inches

All that snow means most resorts are looking a delayed openings for at least some of their terrain Saturday. Breckenridge reported on its social channels that the lower mountain would open on time at 8:30 a.m. but that the high-Alpine terrain had no estimated time to open. They asked eager riders to be patient and “thank a patroller” while crews work to safely open lifts and terrain.

With more than 36 inches of new snow in this storm cycle, we know everyone is excited to get out and enjoy the powder…. Posted by Breckenridge Ski Resort on Saturday, February 8, 2020

Over at Loveland Ski Area, the 39 inches of fresh is untracked after the ski area was unable to open for the day Friday because of wind.

Find the resorts’ latest lift and conditions updates on Twitter:

Those headed into the backcountry should use extreme caution as the avalanche danger is high in the Summit and Vail region, along with much of the rest of the state. An avalanche warning is in effect until 8 a.m. Sunday.

“Strong winds and heavy snowfall have created very dangerous avalanche conditions,” according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center forecast. “Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Any avalanche that releases naturally, or one that you trigger, can be potentially deadly.”

Partly cloudy skies Saturday morning hinted at the possibility of a bluebird afternoon before the next round of snow moves in Saturday night. That storm is expected to drop “4-8 inches along the I-70 mountain corridor from Saturday night through Monday morning,” according to OpenSnow.com.