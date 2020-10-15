3 ideas to enjoy a pandemic-friendly Halloween

I was definitely one of those kids whose favorite holiday growing up was Halloween. I wasn’t ever into the scary undertones, but I loved candy. A night’s work of going door-to-door asking my neighbors for protection payments in exchange for not giving them some sort of trick seemed like a good, honest way to earn a solid month’s worth of saccharine goodness.

On Halloween night my dad would load a spooky mix tape or CD into the stereo and play it on repeat while we got our costumes ready. Bobby Pickett’s perennial classic “Monster Mash” was always at the top of the track listings as well as the under-appreciated “A Nightmare On My Street” by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, “This is Halloween” from the “Nightmare Before Christmas” soundtrack and a few spooky SFX noises in between.

Come rain, sleet or (as was often the case) snow, you would find me out on the streets until the last porch light was off. Nothing could stop me.

Now I’m too old to be socially acceptable as a trick-or-treater and we’re in the midst of a pandemic, which has many officials asking us to tone down our Halloween festivities in the hopes of preserving as much of the ski season as we can. What can be done?

Plenty actually. For staters, the state of Colorado has put out some suggestions for ways to enjoy the holiday in a socially-safe way, but I would like to add a three others to the list.

Lining up candy at the edge of a driveway

Using a tube or slide to slide candy to children

Hosting a trunk or treat event in an empty parking lot or open space

Setting up a easter egg or treasure hunt style event

Driving around to see spooky house decorations

Hosting a movie night at home

Hosting a pumpkin-carving contest at home

Virtual costume contests

Virtual haunted houses Source: covid19.colorado.gov

Host a candy swap

One of the things I like least about Halloween as a grownup is the lack of variety you have when you have to buy your own candy. Even those multi-candy packages are kind of lackluster compared to going out and getting who knows what from house to house.

One way to solve this and stay pandemically-distanced: get a group to participate in a candy swap. Everyone in the group can buy a bag of Halloween candy, divvy it out into a number of roughly equal portions and distribute it. For distribution I recommend either a main gathering area where you can stay distanced or else having one person be the candy banker where everyone can drop off and pick up their goodies.

2. Try a new way to carve a pumpkin

A few years back I tried my hand at carving a pumpkin like those people do on some of those Halloween reality shows. Not just cutting out shapes, but actually carving details into the surface of the pumpkin. The results were somewhat mixed, but it was also not too hard to get started. I got a cheap ceramics kit from a craft supply store and used the tools to carve out something that looked mostly like a face.