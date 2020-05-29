3 new cases of coronavirus reported Friday

Medical supplies for coronavirus testing are pictured at the Summit Community Care Clinic in Frisco on March 30.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Summit County reported three new cases of the novel coronavirus Friday, bringing the total to 227 people, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

Twenty-three people have been tested for the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests to 1,393. Of those tests, 187 have returned positive, 54 are pending and 1,102 have returned negative, two more than Thursday.

The total number of hospitalizations since March 5 remains at 48, and one person has died of the virus.

Testing remains available for anyone who has symptoms of the virus. Centura Health’s Centers for Occupational Medicine in Frisco hosts a daily testing clinic. To receive a testing order and book an appointment, call 970-668-5584. Vail Health also offers community testing through its mobile clinic. To schedule an appointment, email summitcovidscreening@vailhealth.org.