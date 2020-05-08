3 new cases of coronavirus reported in Summit County

Coronavirus testing is available in Silverthorne as pictured at a mobile testing clinic on Tuesday, April 21.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Three more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 172, according to the Summit County coronavirus webpage.

The total number of hospitalizations since March 5 remains at 41 and there have been no additional fatalities since the death of an 89-year-old man at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center on April 26.

In the past 24 hours, 17 people were tested for a total of 996 tests. Daily testing is available at Centura Health’s Centers for Occupational Medicine in Frisco. To receive a testing order for the clinic, call 970-668-5584.

Vail Health is continuing to provide testing through its mobile clinic in a partnership with Summit County Public Health. Testing is available from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at various locations throughout the county. To schedule an appointment, email summitcovidscreening@vailhealth.org.