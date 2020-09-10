3 new cases of coronavirus reported this week
Summit County reported three additional cases and two new hospitalizations related to the novel coronavirus over the past week, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.
The total number of positive cases in the county is now at 368 and 30 people have been hospitalized with the virus since March 5. A total of 3,294 tests have been administered in the county, up 75 from last week.
Centura Health continues to provide testing through its daily clinic at the Vista Professional Building on School Road in Frisco and through the county’s mobile testing clinic.
The daily clinic is open for appointments from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays. The mobile clinic is open for walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:
- Tuesdays at the Breckenridge Recreation Center
- Wednesdays at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center
- Fridays at the Clubhouse at Dillon Valley West
To schedule an appointment at either clinic, call 970-668-5584.
