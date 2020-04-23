3 new cases of coronavirus reported Thursday as testing continues to expand

Jake Mogerman, an emergency medical technician at Vail Health's cardiovascular clinic, puts on personal protective equipment before testing a patient for coronavirus at the drive-up location outside of Howard Head Sports Medicine in Silverthorne on April 21.

Three more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since Wednesday, according to Summit County’s coronavirus webpage.

Because of new testing clinics launched by the county and St. Anthony Summit Medical Center, the number of tests performed each day is increasing at a rapid pace. As of Thursday, a total of 362 people had been tested, with 62 of those tests pending.

Wednesday was the first day of the hospital’s daily testing center at the Vista Professional Building on School Road by Summit Middle School in Frisco. The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to noon on weekends. Test results are expected to be returned in 24-48 hours, according to a news release from the hospital.

The clinic is open to anyone who is experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms — including fever, muscle aches, cough, shortness of breath, headache and sore throat — but a doctor’s note or testing order is still required. That can be obtained by calling 970-668-5584. The center will likely test 20-30 people a day, hospital CEO Lee Boyles said at Tuesday night’s Breckenridge Town Council meeting.

The total number of hospitalizations since March 5 remains at 38, and no new deaths have been reported.