3 new cases of coronavirus reported Tuesday

Heather Knappe, a nurse for Centura Health, tests a patient for coronavirus at the drive-up community testing clinic at the Vista Professional Building in Frisco on April 28.

Jason Connolly / jconnolly@summitdaily.com

Summit County reported three new cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases since March 5 to 241, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

Since Monday, 39 people have been tested for the virus. Of the total 1,492 tests administered in the county, 200 have returned positive, 39 are pending and 1,202 have returned negative, 48 more than Monday.

A total of 47 people have been hospitalized with the virus since the first confirmed case March 5. There have been no additional fatalities since an 89-year-old Summit County man died April 26.

People who are experiencing symptoms of the virus — cough, fever, muscle aches, sore throat, headache and shortness of breath — can be tested at either Vail Health’s mobile clinic or Centura Health’s daily testing clinic. To book an appointment for Vail Health’s clinic, email summitcovidscreening@vailhealth.org. To receive a testing order and schedule an appointment at Centura’s Centers for Occupational Medicine in Frisco, call 970-668-5584.